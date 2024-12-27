Kochetkov will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Friday.

Kochetkov has alternated wins and losses over his last eight starts, with a mediocre .902 save percentage but a strong 2.45 GAA in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is entrenched as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie and should continue to see a fairly heavy workload. However, it'll probably be Dustin Tokarski in the second half of the home-and-home set when the Hurricanes host the Devils on Saturday.