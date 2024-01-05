Kochetkov will get the starting nod in Washington on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Kochetkov is riding a three-game winning streak. During that stretch, he's allowed just five goals on 93 shots. Since the start of December, he's gone 7-3-2 with a strong .920 save percentage and 2.24 GAA through 12 appearances. The 24-year-old is 7-5-1 with a 2.23 GAA on the road this season.