Kochetkov will defend the road crease versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Kochetkov conceded four goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Friday. The 25-year-old will face a Columbus team that ranks ninth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game. Kochetkov is 1-0-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage in two career starts versus Columbus.
