Kochetkov will get the starting nod in Winnipeg on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has been impressive in his limited NHL action this season. The rookie netminder has allowed just four goals on 70 shots through three starts, giving him a .943 save percentage alongside a 2-1-0 record. Monday will be his third consecutive road outing as he looks to bounce back from his first career loss.