Kochetkov will defend the home crease against Utah on Saturday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Kochetkov will draw the start in the Hurricanes' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off as he continues to split time in the net with Frederik Andersen. Across Kochetkov's last six appearances, he's gone 3-1-2 with a 2.32 GAA and .907 save percentage.