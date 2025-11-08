default-cbs-image
Kochetkov will protect the home goal versus the Sabres on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Kochetkov will make his second start of the season after posting a 26-save shutout versus the Rangers on Tuesday. The Sabres have won just once in their last six games, scoring 13 goals in that span, so this should be a good matchup for Kochetkov to keep things rolling.

