Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov will protect the home goal versus the Sabres on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Kochetkov will make his second start of the season after posting a 26-save shutout versus the Rangers on Tuesday. The Sabres have won just once in their last six games, scoring 13 goals in that span, so this should be a good matchup for Kochetkov to keep things rolling.
