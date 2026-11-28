Kochetkov will defend the home net in Saturday's clash against the Senators, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kochetkov has received a two-game break following his win on Nov. 21, when he allowed four goals against the Oilers. Outside of that outlier performance, the 27-year-old netminder has been excellent with a 13-1-1 record, a 1.80 GAA, two shutouts and a .911 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against the Senators, who will pose a tough challenge given their recent success offensively. However, Kochetkov's hot start is reason enough to start him with confidence in all fantasy formats.