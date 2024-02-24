Kochetkov will patrol the home crease Saturday against Dallas, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Kochetkov is coming off a 44-save shutout victory against Florida on Thursday. He has won four of his past five outings, earning two shutouts and a .960 save percentage during that span. In 29 appearances this campaign, he has a 15-9-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Dallas is tied for second in the league this season with 3.64 goals per contest.