Kochetkov (lower body) will protect the home net against San Jose on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will return to the crease after missing the last eight games. In five appearances this season, he has earned a 4-0-0 record while surrendering only seven goals on 95 shots. San Jose sits 25th in the league with 2.79 goals per game this year.