Kochetkov will guard the home goal Sunday versus Vancouver, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov has lost his past three outings, surrendering 12 goals on 76 shots. He has a 10-4-4 record this season with a 2.30 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Kochetkov will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back situation after Frederik Andersen played in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. The Canucks rank eighth in the league this year with 3.40 goals per game.