Kochetkov will defend the cage at home versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov will look to bounce back after stopping just 16 of 19 shots in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday, which was his first start since being recalled from the minors Sunday. If he continues to struggle, the netminder could find himself watching Antti Raanta from the bench, or even back in the AHL if Frederik Andersen is cleared to return this season.