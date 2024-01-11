Watch Now:

Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Ducks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Kochetkov will go for his fifth straight win. During his previous four outings, he's allowed just seven goals in all. He'll face a Ducks team that is missing Trevor Zegras (ankle) and Pavel Mintyukov (shoulder), depleting an already lackluster offense.

