Kochetkov will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Rangers, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.
Kochetkov is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over New Jersey. In 33 appearances this season, he has supplied a 17-11-3 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Rangers sit ninth in the league with 3.31 goals per contest this campaign.
