Kochetkov will start on the road against the Stars on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov stopped 29 of 31 shots in a win over the Golden Knights on Friday. He has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .911 save percentage over six games in January. It appears the Hurricanes are alternating between Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen now, so the extra rest may help Kochetkov put in good performances on a more consistent basis.
