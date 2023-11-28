Kochetkov will defend the road net Tuesday against Philadelphia, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov is coming off a 21-save performance in Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus. He has a 2-4-0 record this season with a 2.91 GAA and an .881 save percentage over seven appearances. Philadelphia is tied for 19th in the league with 3.00 goals per game this campaign.