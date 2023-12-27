Kochetkov will defend the cage against the Predators on the road Wednesday, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.
Kochetkov has lost three of his last four contests, posting a 1-1-2 record despite a solid 2.43 GAA. While Antti Raanta has been recalled from the minors, the 24-year-old Kochetkov figures to continue seeing the majority of the starts, at least until Frederik Andersen (illness) is cleared to return.
