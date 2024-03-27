Kochetkov stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins, with Pittsburgh's final two goals getting scoring into an empty net.
Both goals Kochetkov allowed came in the second period, and while he gave Carolina a chance to rally, the visitors couldn't crack Alex Nedeljkovic in the final frame. Kochetkov has gone 3-3-1 through seven starts in March with a 2.86 GAA and .898 save percentage while working in a strict timeshare with Frederik Andersen.
