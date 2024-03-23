Kochetkov stopped 19 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shootout attempts in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Capitals.

Neither team was able to pull ahead by more than a goal in a wild, back-and-forth contest, and three of the six goals Kochetkov gave up came on Washington power plays. It was the most goals the 24-year-old netminder had given up in an outing since Oct. 21, and he's allowed at least four in three of his six starts in March, going 3-2-1 on the month with a 2.99 GAA and .898 save percentage. Kochetkov could be close to losing his grip on a timeshare with Frederik Andersen in the Carolina crease.