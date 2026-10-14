Kochetkov made 20 saves in a 4-2 win over Washington on Tuesday.

Kochetkov is on a four-game winning streak with a 1.72 GAA and .911 save percentage. He is undefeated this season. Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi are in a straight platoon, with each man earning four starts so far this season. Kochetkov's numbers are significantly better than Bussi's (2-1-1, 2.95 GAA and .871 save percentage), but Bussi was really sharp in his last start. Expect the platoon to continue as-is unless one of the two men truly falters.