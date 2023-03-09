Kochetkov was called up Wednesday by Carolina on an emergency basis.

Kochetkov has a 10-4-5 record, 2.33 GAA and .913 save percentage in 19 games with Carolina this season. He also has a 2.39 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 20 AHL contests with Chicago in 2022-23. Antti Raanta (undisclosed) couldn't complete Tuesday's contest against Montreal, so Kochetkov might be needed Thursday versus Philadelphia.