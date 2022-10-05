Kochetkov hit the waiver wire Wednesday to reassign him to the minors, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's preseason clash with the Sabres but was a long shot to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night. Unless there is an injury to Frederick Andersen or Antti Raanta, Kochetkov shouldn't be expected to make his way back to the NHL any time soon.