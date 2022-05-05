Kochetkov stopped 30 of 32 shots after replacing Antti Raanta (upper body) in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 win over Boston.

Kochetkov was called into action in the first period after Raanta took what basically amounted to a punch to the face from David Pastrnak. Patrice Bergeron scored both of the goals against Kochetkov, but the Russian netminder stood tall otherwise as Carolina doubled its series lead. If neither Raanta nor Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) suits up for Friday's Game 3 in Boston, Kochetkov would get the start.