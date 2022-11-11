Kochetkov made 20 saves in a 7-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

It was his season debut and coach Rod Brind'Amour was quick to commend him post game: "I really liked [Kochetkov's] game. He came in in a tough spot against a high-powered team and he made some huge saves. That's the difference in the game there early and we kind of settled in." Kochetkov competes hard and could be in line for a few more starts with Frederik Andersen out short-term with a lower-body injury.