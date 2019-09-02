Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Wins KHL season debut

Making his debut for SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) Sunday, Kochetkov stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 victory over Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

It was just the third KHL start of Kochetkov's young career. The 20-year-old has the highest ceiling of any goaltender in the Carolina system, but he figures to spend the next couple years developing in his native Russia. Kochetkov, the 36th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, seems likely to split this season between SKA and their second-tier VHL club.