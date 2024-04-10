Kochetkov made 22 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Charlie McAvoy spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period, but it was still an impressive effort from the 24-year-old netminder. He's thriving in a timeshare with Frederik Andersen -- Kochetkov has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last seven, going 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .912 save percentage as the Hurricanes try to catch the Rangers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.