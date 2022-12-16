Kochetkov stopped 15 of 17 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Kochetkov never had to face more than seven shots in a single period. He has an 8-1-4 record, 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 games this season. The 23-year-old has won three straight contests, though this did end Kochetkov's shutout streak after he silenced the Islanders on Saturday, and Detroit on Tuesday.