Kochetkov (undisclosed) will not be in the crease versus the Lightning on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kochetkov may not have featured in Friday's game even if he was healthy, considering the Hurricanes are heading into a back-to-back versus Nashville and Florida on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The 26-year-old netminder will likely enter the 2025-26 season as the No. 2 behind Frederik Andersen, though it could work out to more of an even split share between the duo.