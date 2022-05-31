Kochetkov allowed three goals on 12 shots in relief of Antti Raanta (lower body) in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 7 on Monday.

Kochetkov entered the game in the latter half of the second period and quickly gave up a goal to Ryan Strome. The Rangers tallied twice more against the 22-year-old Kochetkov, who ended up taking the loss after the Hurricanes covered the two goals Raanta allowed. In four playoff outings, Kochetkov allowed 11 goals on 84 shots. He's under contract with the Hurricanes for next season, so he should have a chance to compete for the backup role behind Frederik Andersen (lower body) in training camp.