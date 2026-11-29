Kochetkov stopped 23 of 25 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Kochetkov put together a solid showing in Saturday's offense against a talented Senators' offense, allowing just one tally in each of the first two periods. The 27-year-old netminder now has a 14-1-1 record, a 1.81 GAA, two shutouts and a .911 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. He's been one of the league's true elite options between the pipes this season, as he ranks second in the NHL in both wins and GAA. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.