Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: Dropped to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stillman was assigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Carolina brought up Scott Morrow from the minors in a corresponding move. Stillman hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting four hits.
