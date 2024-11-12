Stillman (lower body) was activated from injured non-roster and placed on waivers Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Stillman had two goals, four assists and 49 PIM in 47 AHL appearances with Rochester last season. If he clears waivers, he will probably report to AHL Chicago to get his first game action of the 2024-25 campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: Getting close to return•
-
Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: Back with team•
-
Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: On injured non-roster•
-
Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: Not skating Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: Absent from injury report•
-
Hurricanes' Riley Stillman: Secures two-way deal•