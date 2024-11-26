Stillman was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Stillman will likely serve as Carolina's seventh defenseman ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Rangers, as the Canes have only six healthy blueliners on the roster. The 26-year-old has collected an assist over four appearances with the Wolves this season. Stillman hasn't appeared in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign with Vancouver.
