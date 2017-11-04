McKeown will make his NHL debut on Saturday. He's projected to line up alongside Noah Hanifin after practicing with him a day earlier.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. His hockey traits include supreme on-ice awareness and a big enough frame to outmuscle in the opposition. This season, he potted one goal with two helpers in nine games for AHL Charlotte ahead of his call-up to the big stage.