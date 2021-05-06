McKeown returned to North America and was assigned to the Hurricanes' taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
McKeown put up nine points in 24 games with Skelleftea AIK in Sweden. The 25-year-old defenseman isn't likely to see much, if any, NHL action in 2020-21.
