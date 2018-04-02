Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Bussed back to NHL
McKeown was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday, TSN reports.
Carolina only had six defensemen on the active roster prior to this transaction. Originally taken by the Kings with a second-round (50th overall) draft pick in 2014, McKeown has two assists through seven games at the highest level. He's been an efficient producer, but it's probably too late in the fantasy season to try and catch lightning in a bottle with McKeown.
