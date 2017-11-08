Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Chips in two helpers in win
McKeown recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through just 9:28 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida.
The rookie certainly made the most of his ice time Tuesday. Still, while McKeown projects to develop into a well-rounded defenseman at the highest level, he's unlikely to carry value in the majority of fantasy settings this season. It's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with 2014 second-round pick.
