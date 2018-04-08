Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Dropped to minors
McKeown was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per the official TSN transaction log.
Throughout 2017-18, McKeown was able to dress for 10 total NHL contests, notching three assists and going plus-three in the appearances. The 22-year-old was sent down so he can participate in the Calder Cup playoffs, where he logged three assists in five games during a first round exit last season.
