McKeown was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per the official TSN transaction log.

Throughout 2017-18, McKeown was able to dress for 10 total NHL contests, notching three assists and going plus-three in the appearances. The 22-year-old was sent down so he can participate in the Calder Cup playoffs, where he logged three assists in five games during a first round exit last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories