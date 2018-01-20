Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Gets promotion on birthday
McKeown was called up from AHL Charlotte on Saturday.
Well, that's a fine gesture for McKeown's 22nd birthday. The Hurricanes had needed the extra depth ahead of the evening's contest against the Red Wings because Brett Pesce (upper body) isn't ready to be taken off injured reserve. McKeown made his NHL debut earlier this season and has managed two points -- both helpers -- in as many games.
