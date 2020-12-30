McKeown was designated for waivers by the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports, which will allow him to remain in Sweden for the upcoming season.

Considering McKeown hasn't played in an NHL game since 2017-18, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him staying in Sweden on loan this year. In 61 outings for AHL Charlotte last year, the 24-year-old blueliner garnered four goals and 20 assists. Selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, McKeown is unlikely to develop into anything more than a fringe NHL option at this point.