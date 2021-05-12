McKeown was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
McKeown appears set to serve as one of the Hurricanes' Black Aces during the playoffs. He last played at the NHL level in 2017-18, when he produced three assists in 10 games for the Hurricanes.
