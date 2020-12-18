The Hurricanes signed McKeown to a one-year, two-way contract and assigned him to Skelleftea AIK of the SHL on Friday.

McKeown spent the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the minors, posting 24 points in 61 games with AHL Charlotte. He'll be recalled for the Hurricanes' training camp, but he'll likely once again spend most, if not all of the upcoming campaign with Charlotte.