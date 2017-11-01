Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Promoted to big club
The Hurricanes recalled McKeown from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Brett Pesce (concussion) has already been ruled out of Carolina's next two games, so McKeown will round out the Hurricanes' depth at defense until Pesce receives a clean bill of health. The 2014 second-round pick has notched one goal and two assists while maintaining a plus-1 rating in nine games with AHL Charlotte this campaign.
