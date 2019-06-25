Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Rights retained by Carolina
McKeown received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Alexander notes that Carolina's qualifying all of its RFAs, and McKeown is included among those. McKeown got his first taste of NHL action last season with three points in 10 games, but he'll be fighting an uphill battle to make the roster out of camp.
