McKeown was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Since the Hurricanes aren't in action until Friday, the move to reassigned McKeown could be temporary, or it could be an indication that Justin Faulk (undisclosed) will be available against the Capitals. In his limited NHL appearances (seven), the 21-year-old McKeown garnered a pair of assists, despite logging a paltry 13:19 of ice time per game. The blueliner will rejoin the Checkers, for whom he has notched seven goals, 16 assists and an impressive plus-35 rating.