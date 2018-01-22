Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Sent back to minors
McKeown was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.
McKeown logged one game during this latest stint in the NHL, in which he saw 14:45 of ice time and registered one shot, one block and a minus-1 rating. The blueliner's demotion could be an indication that Brett Pesce (upper body) is ready to come off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
