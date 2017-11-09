McKeown was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

While McKeown could still return to the Hurricanes prior to Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, the move to send him to the minors likely bodes well for Brett Pesce (concussion) to slot back into the lineup. The 21-year-old McKeown picked up a pair of helpers during his brief stint with the big club -- which included making his NHL debut. The blueliner will likely headline the short list of potential call-ups should the injury bug strike again in Carolina.