McKeown signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

McKeown spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Charlotte, picking up four goals and 25 points while posting a plus-30 rating in 70 games. The 2014 second-round pick will likely remain in the minors for most, if not all of the 2019-20 season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.