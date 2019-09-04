Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Signs two-way deal
McKeown signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
McKeown spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Charlotte, picking up four goals and 25 points while posting a plus-30 rating in 70 games. The 2014 second-round pick will likely remain in the minors for most, if not all of the 2019-20 season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Rights retained by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Dropped to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Bussed back to NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Sent back to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Summoned by parent club•
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Sent back to minors•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.