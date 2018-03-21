Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Summoned by parent club
The Hurricanes recalled McKeown from AHL Charlotte on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Brett Pesce (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, so McKeown will round out the Hurricanes' depth at defense as the 2017-18 campaign comes to a close. The 2014 second-round pick has played well in the minors this year, compiling seven goals and 23 points in 61 games while posting a highly impressive plus-35 rating over that span.
