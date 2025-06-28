Bausov was the 87th overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Carolina has had plenty of success in recent years in terms of drafting Russian defenders and they go back to the well here with Bausov. Checking in at a massive 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Bausov is your typical stay-at-home rearguard. His puck skills are minimal, but between his size and reach, Bausov is a threat to shut down an offensive threat in an instant. A member of the Dynamo St. Petersburg program, Bausov will return to Russia for the foreseeable future.