Seeley agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.

Seeley was a seventh-round selection by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old accounted for three goals, 10 points and a minus-6 rating over 69 regular-season games with AHL Chicago in 2024-25. The left-shot defenseman has yet to make his NHL debut, so he'll most likely spend most of 2025-26 with the Wolves for a fourth consecutive year.